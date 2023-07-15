New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

NMFC stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

