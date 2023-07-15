Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 307,619 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,046,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

