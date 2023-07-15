NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $35.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

