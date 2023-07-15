Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 136,508 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOG. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

