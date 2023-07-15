NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $449.93

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $449.93 and last traded at $447.64, with a volume of 9267285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

