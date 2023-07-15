Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.