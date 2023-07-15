OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

