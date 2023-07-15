ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

