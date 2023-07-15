Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.