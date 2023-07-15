Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,519 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.26 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

