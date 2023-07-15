Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

PARA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

