Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 4,323 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

