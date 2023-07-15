Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
