Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

