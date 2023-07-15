Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

