PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

