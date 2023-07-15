Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.