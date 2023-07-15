PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a growth of 60,100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 3.4 %
PTBRY stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
