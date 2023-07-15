PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a growth of 60,100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 3.4 %

PTBRY stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

