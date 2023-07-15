PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after acquiring an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

