Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $12.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.