QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 7,400.0% in June

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QuoteMedia Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

