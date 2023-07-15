Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

