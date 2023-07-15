Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 875 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.