Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,910 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.