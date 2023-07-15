Richard Scott Struthers Sells 14,157 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 24,384 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $491,093.76.

On Friday, June 16th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

