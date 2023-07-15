RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

