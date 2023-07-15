Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

HOOD stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

