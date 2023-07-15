Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$3.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

