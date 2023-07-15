Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 625 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

