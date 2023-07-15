SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,672 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after acquiring an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $215.11 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.20.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

