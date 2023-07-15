Scott D. Lipesky Sells 7,500 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANF opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

