Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

