Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $163.70 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

