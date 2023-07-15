Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

