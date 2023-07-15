Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $10,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after acquiring an additional 173,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

Safehold Stock Performance

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,346.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $24.86 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a current ratio of 36.60.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $49.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.