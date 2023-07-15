Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

