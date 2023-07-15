Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 925 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $5,803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $282.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $286.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.68.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

