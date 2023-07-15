Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,463,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.90 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

