Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 252.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.