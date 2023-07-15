Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Haleon by 53.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

