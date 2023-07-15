Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $298.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

