Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,045 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

