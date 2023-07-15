Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 18,926 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.