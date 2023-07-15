Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 581 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $38.14 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.