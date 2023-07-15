Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $63.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.