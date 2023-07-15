Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.