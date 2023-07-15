Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,340 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

SPSC stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

