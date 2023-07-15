Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FNV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

