Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 730,206 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

