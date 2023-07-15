Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

